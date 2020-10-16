IFP to file papers to overturn Zandile Gumede’s appointment to KZN legislature

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 16 others face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges linked to a tender scam valued at over R400 million.

DURBAN – The IFP said it had finalised papers for filing an application in the High Court in a bid to overturn former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

During a media briefing in Durban on Friday, IFP leaders told reporters that they planned to argue that Gumede’s swearing-in to the provincial legislature was irrational because of the charges against her.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said before deciding to approach the High Court, they raised their displeasure with the Speaker of the KZN legislature Nontembeko Boyce, who referred them to the ANC.

“We wrote to the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal. They did not even acknowledge receipt of our letter. I can’t even say they responded to it.”

Hlabisa said they were disappointed with the ANC’s decision.

“If the ANC wants to be taken seriously as a party standing against corruption, they must be bold and decisive and ask Zandile Gumede to do the honourable thing and to resign.”

The IFP president said they would file the court papers in the next two weeks.

