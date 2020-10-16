‘I was attacked,’ says Mbalula after making headlines over 'Twitter meltdown'

The minister has been caught in a spat on social media with the MKMVA’s spokesperson Carl Niehaus after describing those demonstrating at the start of the week thugs.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said he had "no other choice but to attack".

Mbalula during a virtual engagement with the ANC in Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal said it could never be that ANC or Umkhonto we Sizwe members would call for the arrest of a minister deployed by the party to government.

He went to call Niehaus a thug and MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe a suspected criminal.



During his evening talk on Wednesday, the minister said he understood that some wouldn't agree with him but he had no choice.

He said he saw himself as "a man in the eye of the storm" after a week of making headlines in what some have described as a meltdown on Twitter.

He told those attending the virtual engagement he was attacking a tendency and that he was left no choice but to respond.

“And I attacked stronger from where I came from because I was attacked from where I was deployed.”

Mbalula, who held very little back and joked about sounding like US President Donald Trump during the engagement, told participants this storm would still continue.



The minister said he had no personal agenda but was merely carrying out what the ANC wanted him to do.

“If people want something from me, they must talk to the ANC and that will resolve it. That’s it.”

Niehaus has indicated that he will be going the legal route to challenge Mbalula’s utterances.

