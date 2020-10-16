Female farmers march to Parly to demand farm land

The demonstrators handed over a memorandum. They also wanted to meet with Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

CAPE TOWN - A group of women from rural areas in the Western Cape on Friday marched on Parliament demanding farm land and a basic income grant.

The demonstrators handed over a memorandum. They also wanted to meet with Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

Deputy Minister of Land Reform Mcebisi Skwatsha accepted the memo.

The organisation Women on Farms said the recent land redistribution plan, recently announced by Didiza, provided little hope for women working in the sector because it excluded the Western Cape.

Skwatsha said this would be discussed: “You say there is no space left to accommodate the people of the Western Cape, that is the matter we will explain to you, despite the fact that none of those were announced.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.