Former Transnet chair Mafika Mkhwanazi battles to explain dumping law firm

Bowmans director Christopher Todd told the commission that Transnet’s legal advisors said Mafika Mkhwanazi stopped action to recover legal costs from former CEO Siyabonga Gama - even though the High Court had ordered Gama to pay Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet board chair Mafika Mkhwanazi is struggling to explain why he decided to sideline Bowmans, the law firm which had won litigation against former CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Mkhwanazi testifying at the state capture commission on Friday.

So the commission asked Mkhwanazi why he didn't ask the lawyers who had won litigation for Transnet to act.

Mkhwanazi responded: “In my interpretation we needed almost a different set of eyes.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo then asked: “Why do you change a winning team?”

Mkhwanazi responded: “I remain saying we needed a different pair of eyes on this matter.”

Mkhwanazi earlier admitted that former Minister Malusi Gigaba told him to review Gama's dismissal.

