FFPlus lodges complaint with SAHRC over EFF singing 'Shoot the boer' in Senekal

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) has lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after members of the red berets were heard singing "Shoot the boer" during their demonstration in Senekal on Friday.

The FFPlus has slammed the behaviour as unacceptable, adding that the statements were irresponsible and played a significant role in farm murders.

The party said that Malema must be held personally liable because he openly advocates for hate and violence.

Earlier today, Malema was at pains to explain that the situation in Senekal was not as much about farm murders as it was a contestation over land.

The red beret leader was addressing scores of supporters who arrived earlier this morning in response to his call to defend state property.

Their presence coincided with the court hearing of two suspects who've been arrested in connection to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday.

The 21-year-old's killing sparked an emotive chain of events, which saw local farmers take to the streets in protest against attacks and murders on their property.

The EFF's demonstration took place alongside the presence of members of the African National Congress (ANC) and some belonging to lobby group AfriForum.

Malema said that their objectives in Senekal extended further than the events of the past few days.

"We are here to fight and die for the land. We are here to fight and die against apartheid because South Africa still has apartheid."

He said that today's demonstration was a continuation of the struggle against apartheid.

"We did not die and get imprisoned to go to the same schools with white people... those are by the way. The real issue is our land. We want our land, with everything that comes with it."

