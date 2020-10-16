EWN Weather Watch: No respite from heatwave this weekend

Your Saturday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - The heatwave beating down on most of South Africa is set to continue into the weekend but while the interior of the country broils, the coastal areas can expect sunny but significantly cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Similar conditions are expected for Sunday.

WESTERN CAPE

Residents along the coast can expect a cool, partly cloudy Saturday. Cape Town will see a mild high of 21°C. George is forecast for a sunny 22°C, Worcester a scorching 29°C, Vredenal will see a high of 28°C and Beaufort West a blazing 33°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/1LWHCCgX6c — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2020

GAUTENG

Another blisteringly hot day, albeit with some cloud cover, is on the cards for Gauteng on Saturday. Johannesburg can expect a high of 31°C, Pretoria 33°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury with 33°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/cLpkHgtE26 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Clear skies are expected in KZN on Saturday, though residents along the coast can expect some strong south-westerly gusts during the day. Durban is set for a sunny 26°C and Richard's Bay 29°C. The interior of the province will be significantly hotter, with Newcastle maxing out at 35°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/Nh4pImruRT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

