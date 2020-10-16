Eskom to restore power in Soweto, the Vaal at 9am

The power utility cut their electricity at 5am and called on affected customers not to report the outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would restore power to thousands of people in Soweto and The Vaal at 9am.

The power utility once again implemented so called "load reduction" in Gauteng communities, saying it was trying to prevent network overloading in high density areas.

