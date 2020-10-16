Eskom making strides in recovering billions in contract overpayments, Scopa told

Eskom acting head of legal, Bartlett Hewu, said that they had managed to recoup some money from other contracts.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that it was making progress in efforts to recover billions in contract overpayments.

The power utility on Friday briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on wasteful expenditure.

Committee members have demanded answers from Eskom management on which former officials have been held accountable.

One contract under review was increased from R2 billion to R12 billion without the necessary committee approval.

Eskom said that most individuals involved in the transaction were no longer employed by the state-owned power utility and it was evident that proper handover procedures did not occur, while numerous documents could not be found.

However, Eskom acting head of legal, Bartlett Hewu, said that they had managed to recoup some money from other contracts.

"Honourable chair, we are making strides. In May this year, we received R171 million in payment from Deloitte as a consequence of efforts that were undertaken by Eskom."

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, said that the company was still pursuing former executives in separate criminal matters.

"DPCI is conducting criminal investigations regarding Mr Brian Molefe's pension payout, Mr Matshela Koko and Impulse International, against Mr Anoj Singh, Mr Koko and Tegeta Exploration. The SIU is conducting a number of investigations as Advocate Mothibi has said. The state capture commission is conducting investigations."

