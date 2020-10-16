Eskom board execs under fire over dodgy contracts

The power utility has been questioned about civil claims against companies to recoup billions of rand.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom board executives on Friday came in for a grilling from Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa over dodgy contracts.

Some of the contracts ballooned by up to 500%.

The power utility was also questioned about civil claims against companies to recoup billions of rand.

Scopa members heard how one contract Skyrocketed from R75 million to R12,5billion while another deal started at R400 million but has since grown to R1.7 billion.

Committee member Benedicta van Minnen questioned why no minutes from meetings were kept when decisions to modify the contracts were taken.

“We don’t have minutes. Eskom can’t seem to access minutes. There has been really bad contract management here. I really battle to understand how this could happen in this so-called vacuum.”

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has told MPs civil and criminal matters were being pursued.

“We’ve laid charges for a very large number of cases. Progress has unfortunately been quite slow on that front but we have initiated a number of civil claims against companies and individuals.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.