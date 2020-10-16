Distraught mom of murdered George woman recalls last conversation for court

A pastor and his fiancé are among three people appearing in a George court in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Hlompho Mohapi from Thembalethu.

Hlompho Mohapi's body was found by a fisherman near Herolds Bay in July 2018.

She was stabbed.

At least nine people have testified since the first witness took the stand in the George Circuit High Court last week.

A fisherman, who found 25-year-old Hlompho Mohapi's body, told the court she was lying face down on her stomach.

The police officer who was first on the scene was next to testify, followed by the deceased's mother, Patricia Koloi.

The distraught woman said that she was in Lesotho for a funeral when her daughter was killed and only found out a day after the body was found.

The court heard that the last time Koloi spoke to her daughter was the day before the murder when she told her mother about a job interview at the George airport.

It's alleged the woman was lured under false pretenses.

Shortly before her death, funeral and life policies worth R3 million were taken out in her name.

