DA axes Nkele Molapo from party

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has terminated the membership of Nkele Molapo following a three-year legal battle over claims that she leaked Tshwane caucus information to EFF leader Julius Malema.

In a short statement, outgoing Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty announced that both their federal legal council and appeals processes found her guilty

Molapo – who represents the DA in the Gauteng legislature - has also been in the headlines over recent days over claims she levelled against former Tshwane mayor and now interim provincial leader Solly Msimanga.

She's accused him of sexual harassment in the lead-up the 2016 local government elections.

Moriarty said Molapo was tried by a fair process of the council and was confirmed by the structure’s appeals panel.

He said this meant an immediate termination of her membership with no possibility of further internal appeals.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Molapo said she had noted the media statement announcing termination of my party membership.

"My counsel and I are yet to receive official communication from the party.

"I will be consulting with my counsel on the way forward. There won’t be further media comments from me until such time."

