Blood from 3 different men found in Brendin Horner's vehicle, court hears

SENEKAL - The investigating officer in the Brendin Horner murder has told the Senekal Magistrates Court that they found the blood of three men in Horner's car upon inspection.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba have been applying for bail after they were charged with Horner's death.

The 21-year-old farm manager was killed earlier this month and tied to a fence.

Horner's death sparked racial tension in the area, causing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to descend on the small town following violent protests by farmers last week.

The investigating officer in this case, Gehardus Myburgh, told the court that one of their witnesses told them that he saw three men walking from a local mountain away from the farm where Horner was killed on the morning after the crime.

He said that the men were in wet clothes and one of them had blood on his clothes.

Myburg said that the suspect also told them that he saw a bakkie with the hazard lights flashing on the N5 highway.

That vehicle was found to be Horner's car, which had bloodstains in it.

The investigating officer said that the forensic results revealed that the blood was from three different men but it had not been established whose blood it was.

The bail hearing has been postponed to next Tuesday at the Senekal Magistrates Court.

