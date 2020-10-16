Another child rapist is punished after 2018 attack in Delft

A little girl was raped by her neighbour's son in Delft two years ago.

CAPE TOWN – This week, the Bellville Regional Court sentenced a man to 15 years' in prison after convicting him of raping an eight-year-old girl, two years ago in Delft.

The little girl was alone at home after her grandmother went to bake bread at neighbour's home in May 2018.

When the woman returned home, she noticed a key in the door. She thought one of her children had returned home.

But after knocking several times, the neighbour's son opened the door and suddenly left.

The 8-year-old then told her she had been attacked.

After he was confronted, the man denied sexually abusing the girl but was later arrested.

During the trial the court rejected his version of events.

