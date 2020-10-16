ANC in MP condemns hero's welcome for former MEC accused of raping daughters

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga on Thursday distanced itself from the hero’s welcome some of its members gave to a former MEC accused of raping his two daughters.

Footage tweeted by Matshela Koko on Thursday night, shows crowds carrying the former MEC on their shoulders as he returned home after being granted bail by a magistrate in Mbombela on Wednesday.

The ANC’s provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali told Eyewitness News the party has continuously articulated its position on the case, questioning the intentions of those who gathered to welcome home the MEC, who is also an ANC provincial executive committee member.

“And we are clear as the ANC that we are on the side of the victims. The victims are minors and what is key is that, as the ANC, we cannot condone or do what they did when there are serious allegations against the person.

Ntshalintshali said the allegations facing the provincial executive committee member were serious.

She called on ANC members to allow law enforcement agencies to deal with the matter.

"Let them allow the law to take its course. There is no propaganda, there is no plot. You are innocent until proven guilty, but they cannot pre-empt the court.”

