Agrizzi transferred to external public hospital as his health deteriorates

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services on Thursday confirmed that former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi has been transferred to an external public hospital from prison.

Agrizzi's lawyers said his health deteriorated after spending one night behind bars after his bail application was denied in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

He has been charged with corruption and bribery for his alleged involvement in the payment of monies to former ANC Member of Parliament Vincent Smith.

Correctional Services said in a statement that all inmates were entitled to health care services in line with its provisions.

However, Agrizzi's lawyer Mannie Witz was adamant that had his client not been sent to jail due to his serious medical condition, this would not have happened.

Agrizzi walked into his court appearance on Wednesday with an oxygen tank, with his lawyers explaining that he had been hospitalised in the past few months due to several issues with his health.

However, the argument did not win the court's favour - with the State arguing that he was a flight risk.

Agrizzi's mistake was failing to disclose that he and his wife had been transferring and purchasing assets overseas since 2018 - raising suspicion about his stated intentions to stand trial in South Africa.

The department said his condition would continue to be monitored.

He had already filed for an appeal of the judgement against the dismissal of his bail application.

