Agrizzi's R1.8bn tender corruption case postponed to November

The former executive is facing fraud charges in connection to a R1.8 billion tender involving the Correctional Services Department and Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Specialized Commercial Crimes Court has postponed former Bosasa COO Angelo Angrizzi's corruption case to 26 November.

Agrizzi is facing the charges alongside the department's former commissioner, Linda Mti; former CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa executive, Andries van Tonder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the case was pushed back in Agrizzi's absence after he was admitted to hospital on Thursday.

Investigating directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala: "They all face charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption and money laundering. The charges are in connection with four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between August 2004 up to 2007."

Agrizzi is being kept in custody after being denied bail in a separate matter where he is facing fraud and corruption charges liked to monies paid to ANC MP Vincent Smith.

