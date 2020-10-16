5 more suspects arrested for murder of Normandien farm couple
JOHANNESBURG - Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty in Normandien in KwaZulu-Natal in August.
Police said that this followed the initial arrest of a suspect who confessed to the murder.
The couple and their dog were killed and their house ransacked.
The police's Jay Naicker: "The suspects are in custody pending further investigation. The vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe."