5 more suspects arrested for murder of Normandien farm couple

Police said that this followed the initial arrest of a suspect who confessed to the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty in Normandien in KwaZulu-Natal in August.

The couple and their dog were killed and their house ransacked.

The police's Jay Naicker: "The suspects are in custody pending further investigation. The vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe."

