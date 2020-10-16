158 more people in SA die after contracting COVID-19, death toll over 18k

The Health Ministry said over the past day, 1,770 new infections were also confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Friday recorded that 158 more people had died here in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 bringing the national death toll to 18,309.

It’s pushed the number of known infections in this country to 698,000.

Over 628,000 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate at 90%.

