1 dead, 2 injured in 5-car accident in Roodepoort

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find one of the vehicles in a ditch on the side of the road, while several others were found scattered across the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been killed and two others injured in an accident involving five cars on the N1 near Beyers Naude Drive in Weltevreden Park on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find one of the vehicles in a ditch on the side of the road, while several others were found scattered across the highway.

It is understood that the woman's body was found several meters from her car.

Two patients were treated on the scene, with one said to be in a critical condition.

They've both been transported to hospital for further care.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.