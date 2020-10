President Cyril Ramaphosa is presenting government's coronavirus economic recovery plan to a joint sitting of Parliament.

The plan aims to expedite the country's economic recovery after being deeply by the COVID-19 lockdown.

WATCH: Ramaphosa presents COVID-19 economic recovery plan

