Sundowns' Themba Zwane leads nominee list for PSL Awards

JOHANNESBURG - The 20 nominees who are vying honours at the PSL Awards have been announced.

There are four players competing for the PSL Footballer of the Season award and three managers will be fighting for the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season award.

Mamelodi Sundowns's Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino are up against Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile and Samir Nurkovic for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be up against former Kaizer Chiefs manager Ernst Middendorp and Eric Tinkler for the Coach of the Season gong.

Sundowns' Zwane is also nominated for the Players' Player of the Season award, along with teammate Hlompho Kekana and Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs.

The Midfielder of the Season nominees are Zwane (Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City FC) and Manyama (Chiefs).

Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns), Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs) and Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United) are the Defender of the Season nominees.

Sundowns' Dennis Onyango, Chiefs' Daniel Akpeyi and SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams will contest the Goalkeeper of the Season award.

The nominees for the MTN 8 Last Man Standing are SuperSport United trio Ronwen Williams, Bradley Grobler and Clayton Daniels.

The TKO Player of the Tournament nominees are Sirino (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns) and Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United).

Terrence Vukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns) and Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic) are up for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award.

