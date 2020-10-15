Zondo Inquiry hears why Gama challenged his Transnet disciplinary process

Bowman Gilfillan director Christopher Todd said former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama challenged the process in court because he believed it was a conspiracy.

CAPE TOWN - Bowman Gilfillan director Christopher Todd has now shifted his testimony at the state capture inquiry to former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama’s disciplinary process.

Todd said that Gama challenged the process in court because he believed that it was a conspiracy.

It is alleged that Gama dismissed the matter as he believed there was no merit in the charges against him.

He lost his court bid and was ordered to pay legal costs.

However, the Zondo Commission heard that Transnet decided to cover the fees, despite the court order.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.