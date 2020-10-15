Senekal: Pienaar being penalised for his medical conditions, say lawyers

Andre Pienaar’s lawyers will be taking his release to the High Court after the Magistrates Court denied him bail.

SENEKAL - Lawyers for a Senekal man accused of trying to kill a police officer on Wednesday accused the local court of penalising him for having underlying medical conditions when considering his bail application.

The 51-year-old man was among the protestors who set a police van and parts of the local court on fire last week following the murder of 21-year-old Brendan Horner.

Horner’s body was found hanging from a pole earlier this month on a farm in Paul Roux where he worked.

Lawyers for Pienaar argued that as a person who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he should take specific medication that needs to be monitored regularly.

They also said his medication would need to be adapted constantly to ensure that his mental state remained steady.

But Magistrate Buti Mlangeni said Pienaar’s medical condition, which appeared to be unpredictable, indicated that no bail conditions would successfully prevent him from committing other offenses that may disturb the peace.

He also pointed out how Pienaar’s lawyers said they could seek to have him referred to a psychiatric institution for mental assessment, saying this indicated that Pienaar could not be controlled by any means.

Pienaar’s lawyers said the court was wrong to say it is not in the interests of justice to release their client and as a result, they petitioned the Bloemfontein High Court.

