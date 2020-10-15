SAPS confiscate tik worth R300k in Grassy Park following tip-off

A 52-year-old woman was arrested by the Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Tik worth R300,000 has been removed from a house in Grassy Park following a tip-off.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “Upon searching the house, they allegedly found tik with an estimated street value of R300,000. The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

Hani said two alleged abalone smugglers had also been arrested in Table View.

The Hawks uncovered an illegal abalone drying facility and seized abalone worth R1.6 million on Wednesday.

“Two suspects, aged 31 and 41, were subsequently arrested. This arrest was done in collaboration with the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and officials from the Department of Forestry and Fisheries.

"The case against the duo will be heard in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.”

