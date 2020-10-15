SA can emerge from recession, COVID-19 crisis, says economist

The president will spell out government's economic recovery plan in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - An economist believes South Africa can emerge from recession and the COVID-19 crisis a better country.

He’s under intense pressure.

Economist Miyelani Mkhabela said South Africans need to help.

He said among the president’s priorities should be increased funding for basic and higher education.

He added that small businesses also need to be given more help: “I think it’s one thing we need for any economy that says, when the citizens are happy in the economy, it is very easy to restore the economy to improve your economic growth. If the citizens are not happy, then it will be very difficult to do that.”

