Rural women march to Parly to demand basic income grant

CAPE TOWN - Rural women have marched to Parliament on Thursday to demand productive land and a basic income grant.

The demonstrators are from various parts of the Western Cape and some represent organisations and trade unions.

#FarmworkersMarch Western Cape rural women are marching today, demanding productive land and a Basic Income Grant. KP pic.twitter.com/bxeT9a0xvk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2020

The action is being led by the organisation Women on Farms.

The women who took to the streets on Thursday said that they had been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women on Farms’ Carmen Louw said that farmworkers had lost jobs and had not been receiving relief grants.

“None of them in this gathering of more than 200 received the R350 social relief grant.”

She added that they were calling for an urgent meeting with Minister Thoko Didiza to discuss the urgent need for land.

Louw said that they were also demanding an increase in the land reform budget and a dedicated percentage to be allocated to women.

“We want to petition for a basic income grant, especially on farmworker women, who don’t have an income throughout the year.”

