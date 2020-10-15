Police officer due in court for attacking Reiger Park man

CCTV footage showed an officer walking up to the manager of a local Pick n Pay and then he suddenly started to hit him in the face.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Reiger Park in a violent attack that was caught on camera.

CCTV footage showed an officer walking up to the manager of a local Pick 'n Pay and then suddenly hitting him in the face. Another officer intervened and stopped the assault. It was not yet clear what led to the attack.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the officer would appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“Ipid is investigating an assault incident that allegedly occurred at Reiger Park [on Wednesday] and one constable has been detained. The investigation into this incident continues,” Cola said.

