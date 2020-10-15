Planned military training camp nothing to do with Senekal, Magashule - FS ANCYL

A poster from the youth league in the Fezile Dabi region promises to teach attendants basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics and political education.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) Youth League executive in the Free State said that the organisation's planned military training camp had nothing to do with racial tensions in Senekal or ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s battles within the party.

Magashule is the former ANC Free State chair and enjoys support from some in the league who insist he is being targeted by law enforcement agencies.

This comes amid strained relations in Senekal following the killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Regional secretary, Andile Mlambo, said that it was not intensive military training as they were not preparing for any form of war.

"Not only the mental capacity to extend their current internal conditions but to also give them physical training because we know the current challenges that are confronted by young people."

He insists that the programme is aimed at empowering the youth and making it more patriotic.

This is the second of such events, with one having being previously hosted by the league in Johannesburg a year ago.

Mlambo has also dismissed claims they are attempting to start a revolution, questioning why there is outrage when the league attempts to host this event.

"There is no coverage when the illegal military training and military camps initiated by the white minority but over and above we are not going to enter the space, ours is just a genuine programme."

Applications to participate in the event close on 30 October, with no set date for when it will take place.

