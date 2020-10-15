Parliament approves Mboweni’s request to postpone mid-term budget review

The National Assembly’s programming committee on Thursday agreed that Mboweni could now table the MTBPS and related legislation on Wednesday 28 October.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s request to postpone the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) by a week has been approved.

The National Assembly’s programming committee on Thursday agreed that Mboweni could now table the MTBPS and related legislation on Wednesday 28 October.

Mboweni requested the date be moved from next Wednesday, citing recent complex decisions by Cabinet in respect of adjusted estimates for the current financial year.

He also referred to the finalisation of government’s economic recovery plan and its impact on the budget process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address a joint sitting of Parliament at 2pm on the plan.

