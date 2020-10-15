Govt must support, assist MKMVA members - Ace Magashule

This week saw Fikile Mbalula launch into the MKMVA, calling its members marching against him thugs.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on government to assist former combatants to become participants in South Africa’s economy.

Magashule made the remarks following two days of meetings between disgruntled Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members and their provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the association have been demonstrating for several weeks now, with those in Gauteng even calling for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s arrest over the termination of security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

This week saw Mbalula launch into the association, calling its members marching against him thugs, with even harsher criticism for its president Kebby Maphatsoe and spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

Acknowledging the minister’s position on the matter, Magashule noted there was a legality issue with the Prasa contracts. But he asked the Department of Military Veterans and government to work together in addressing issues of welfare.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe: "Government, led by the Department of Military Veterans, should ensure that all our veterans are supported to participate in the economic sector [and] their welfare is attended to."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.