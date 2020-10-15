Many CT commuters have lost hope in the taxi industry, says transport MEC

Madikizela and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula led a provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said many people have lost hope the taxi industry can ever be redeemed.

It comes after a recent spike in taxi violence in the Western Cape.

The provincial lekgotla coincides with transport month and comes ahead of a national lekgotla scheduled for later this month.

Madikizela said the minibus taxi industry in the Cape transports some 55% of all daily commuters, up from 32%. With the near complete collapse of the passenger rail sector, many now rely on taxis.

He adds commuters therefore expect the industry to transport them safely and with dignity.

But for this to happen, the biggest challenge the industry has to overcome violence.

“We know that this industry is characterised by violence and it’s very concerning. This year alone, 87 people were killed.”

Paarl, Bellville, Hout Bay, Masiphumelele and Delft has been identified as violence flashpoints.

