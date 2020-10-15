20°C / 22°C
Less tax, more job creation: S.Africans' wishlist for the economic recovery plan

If you had to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa what you'd like to hear from government's economic recovery plan, what would you say?

Commuters wait to enter their taxi at Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - If you had to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa what you'd like to hear from government's economic recovery plan, what would you say?

This is the question posed to Eyewitness News readers, prior to the president outlining the plan on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was under pressure from all quarters to come up with bold and decisive action rather than more rhetoric and promises. The long-awaited recovery plan comes as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni heard that Parliament granted his request to delay tabling his medium-term budget review to 28 October instead of next Wednesday.

Here's some input from readers:

Retrieve money that's stolen through corruption

Koketso Phiri

1\. Stricter laws for state spending management. Enhanced governance and effective monitored controls over ALL procurement and spend management activities. 2. Consequence management for all irregularities - immediate removal from office and fast-tracked legal prosecution for ALL transgressions. 3. Fast track corruption investigations and commissions and take the incriminated parties to task.

Diedeliff Gertenbach

How do you treat cancer?.. you cut it out.. the only way to heal this country and hope for economic recovery would be to root out corruption, but that seems to be an impossible task, because corruption runs deep and at the very top.. until this is done, talk of improving the economy and create more jobs, remains exactly that.. just empty talk.

Eduardo Ermitao

The first step is to put the county first and not worry about factional politics. Fire incompetent and corrupt Ministers

Grant Kaplan

