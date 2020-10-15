Less tax, more job creation: S.Africans' wishlist for the economic recovery plan

If you had to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa what you'd like to hear from government's economic recovery plan, what would you say?

This is the question posed to Eyewitness News readers, prior to the president outlining the plan on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was under pressure from all quarters to come up with bold and decisive action rather than more rhetoric and promises. The long-awaited recovery plan comes as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni heard that Parliament granted his request to delay tabling his medium-term budget review to 28 October instead of next Wednesday.

Here's some input from readers:

Retrieve money that's stolen through corruption Koketso Phiri

1\. Stricter laws for state spending management. Enhanced governance and effective monitored controls over ALL procurement and spend management activities. 2. Consequence management for all irregularities - immediate removal from office and fast-tracked legal prosecution for ALL transgressions. 3. Fast track corruption investigations and commissions and take the incriminated parties to task. Diedeliff Gertenbach

How do you treat cancer?.. you cut it out.. the only way to heal this country and hope for economic recovery would be to root out corruption, but that seems to be an impossible task, because corruption runs deep and at the very top.. until this is done, talk of improving the economy and create more jobs, remains exactly that.. just empty talk. Eduardo Ermitao

The first step is to put the county first and not worry about factional politics. Fire incompetent and corrupt Ministers Grant Kaplan

Jobs, jobs, jobs — Deno Rich (@denorich) October 15, 2020

Deregulation of self power generation and incentives for manufacturing — Tesla Fanboy (@ZiyaadMohomed18) October 15, 2020

Opening up of cannabis industry not just for the elites comrades, but poor rural people included — Rockers CannaB Indyebo (@dyer_ike) October 15, 2020

Old age pension ( sassa ) increase to same as minimum salaries , at least livable amount ????? — Sony Erection (@ErectionSony) October 15, 2020

Cut Government spend,freeze state employees wages for 4 years to bring them into line with private sector, remove draconian labour laws, support all small businesses. Fast track digitalisation. — Jenny Churchill (@jeffjenc) October 15, 2020

Finance for farmers and infrastructure for farms! — Thobani Ntonga (@tntonga) October 15, 2020

You can watch the address live at 2pm.

