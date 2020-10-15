Govt's allocated R100 billion to stimulate jobs, says Ramaphosa

According to Statistics South Africa, about 2.2 million South Africans were left without work in the first quarter with many companies forced to shut their doors as the economy was grounded to a halt due to the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that R100 billion had been allocated by government to stimulate jobs.

The president has unveiled a combined plan to help the country's ailing economy further decimated by the effects of COVID-19.

According to Statistics South Africa, about 2.2 million South Africans were left without work in the second quarter, with many companies forced to shut their doors as the economy was grounded to a halt due to the lockdown.

Ramaphosa said that there should be immediate benefits for job creation: “With over 800,000 employment opportunities created in the months ahead.”

But for those who are battling, the basic income grant has been extended.

“We will therefore be extending the Special COVID-19 grant by a further three months so that we assist our people who are in distress.”

However, he said that jobs would be boosted, including in the labour sector: “More than 60,000 jobs will be created for labour-intensive maintenance and construction of municipal infrastructure and rural roads.”

The president also said with a major increase in infrastructure spending, employment will be provided for those building roads, along with nurses being employed to boost the health sector.

