Gautrain will resume full capacity from Friday

Guatrain put contingency plans in place earlier this month when services were disrupted by a strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain operations will resume to full capacity from Friday, after National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members agreed to a 4% salary hike.

Workers had been demanding an 8% increase, but Gautrain operator Bombela was offering half of that.

Disagreements forced both parties to take the matter to the CCMA, were everyone settled on a 4% increase.

Spokesperson Kasagee Nayager explained how trains were operating on Thursday.

“Trains will operate at 15 minute intervals during peak periods and at 30 minute intervals during off-peak times. We thank the CCMA for their assistance in ending the wage deadlock and we also thank our passengers for their understanding during this time.”

