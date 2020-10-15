Family of boy (3) found dead in car unable to pay funeral costs

Diego Booysen and a four-year-old girl went missing on Monday afternoon in Corona Crescent in Newtown.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a three-year-old child who was found dead inside a car after having gone missing near Wellington on Wednesday said they did not have money to lay him to rest and were appealing to the public for help.

The next day, they were both found inside an old car parked in the backyard of a house on the same road they lived in. While the little girl was found alive, Diego was dead.

Residents in Newtown remained shocked following the death of the child.

His uncle, Piet Solomons, said he was the only breadwinner and also paid for the child’s mother’s funeral earlier in the month.

Solomons asked the public to help them to bury little Diego.

“They say it is going to cost me R7,000 and that’s money I don’t have,” he said.

Newtown ward councillor Aidan Stowman said they would also assist the family as much as they could.

It was still not known what caused the little boy’s death and it formed part of a police investigation.

