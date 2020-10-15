Eskom deliberately cuts power to large parts of Tshwane

The power utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday deliberately cut power to large parts of Tshwane.

It implemented so called "load reduction" at 5am, saying it would restore electricity at 9am.

Eskom called on on people to report illegal connections, bypasses and vandalism of its infrastructure.

