DHET defends extension of NSFAS administrator Carolissen’s tenure

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has accused Carollisen of mismanaging the R35 billion state-funded scheme for marginalised tertiary students.

Dr Randall Carolissen. Picture: @RJCarolissen/Twitter
19 minutes ago

DURBAN - The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology (DHET) has defended the extension of the tenure of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randall Carolissen despite calls for his removal.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has accused Carollisen of mismanaging the R35 billion state-funded scheme for marginalised tertiary students.

Nehawu said that under Carolissen’s leadership at NSFAS, several issues have been experienced, including the issuing of an irregular R3.75 billion laptop tender, which has since been cancelled.

During an address to parliamentarians last week, Nehawu criticised the decision to extend Carollisen’s contract at NSFAS.

But Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela told Eyewitness News that Carolissen had done a good job at NSFAS.

“As far as we’re concerned, NSFAS has stabilised over the last two years.”

Manamela has also defended the extension of Carollisen’s contract: “The minister believed in his wisdom that we needed to extend briefly the contract of the administrator so that we finalise the appointment of the CEO. There has not been a substantiation of the allegations of corruption and maladministration.”

Manamela said, however, that the ministry would continue to meet with Nehawu over their concerns.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

