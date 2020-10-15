CT police probe arson case after Cape Gate Hospital fire

The blaze broke out on Monday night and initial reports suggest it started outside the training room on the first floor.

CAPE TOWN - Arson is suspected following a fire at the Cape Gate Hospital.

A section of the hospital was evacuated, and two people were treated for smoke inhalation.



The police's Federick van Wyk said: “Police are investigating an arson case after a fire at a hospital. Circumstances around the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

