COVID-19 update: 1,877 new cases recorded in SA, 123 more deaths

According to the Department of Health, 1,877 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known cases in the country to 696, 414.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Wednesday recorded 123 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 18,151.

According to the department, 1,877 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known cases in the country to 696, 414.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90%, with almost 626,898 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 696 414, the total number of deaths is 18 151 and the total number of recoveries is 626 898. pic.twitter.com/MDWdA7pE8r — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 14, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.