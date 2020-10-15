Corruption accused Agrizzi taken to hospital after spending night in jail

It is understood that he was being taken to hospital because the prison cannot provide him with the medical care that he needs.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is being transported to hospital, apparently after his health deteriorated.

Agrizzi spent the night in the Johannesburg Central Prison after being denied bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The former executive is facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to monies paid to former ANC MP Vincent Smith amounting to R800,000.

His lawyers argued that he should not be denied bail on the basis of his ailing health but the State believes he is a flight risk after finding that he had undeclared foreign-based assets worth millions of rand.

