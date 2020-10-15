Corruption accused Agrizzi files notice of motion to appeal denied bail bid

Angelo Agrizzi, whose lawyers say has permanent serious medical conditions, was denied bail after the State argued that his accumulation of undeclared foreign-based assets made him a flight risk.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi - whose bail was denied in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court - has filed a notice of motion to appeal the ruling.

Agrizzi, whose lawyers say has permanent serious medical conditions, was denied bail after the State argued that his accumulation of undeclared foreign-based assets made him a flight risk.

He spent his first night in prison on Wednesday.

Advocate Mannie Witz, who represents Agrizzi, has confirmed that they filed a notice of motion to the court on Thursday morning.

Witz told the court on Wednesday that sending his client to prison would be detrimental to his health as he had comorbidities and the system was still struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He further stated that Agrizzi had been compliant with law enforcement agencies and had demonstrated his willingness to help the state during his appearance at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

However, magistrate Phillip Venter said in his ruling that Agrizzi’s failure to disclose the actual worth of his assets to the authorities was problematic and that he would lead a financially comfortable life elsewhere outside the country's borders should he skip bail.

Agrizzi is accused of corruption and fraud linked to the payment of R800,000 to former African National Congress member of Parliament Vincent Smith by Bosasa.

