Charl Kinnear murder: 3 days set aside for Zane Killian’s bail hearing

CAPE TOWN - Fears over safety will see the bail application of the man accused of a Cape Town detective’s murder play out in the Bellville Regional Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Zane Killian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September.

Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home several weeks ago.

Wednesday was Killian’s fourth appearance in the dock. The matter was transferred to the Bellville Regional Court for the start of the bail application.

Three days were set aside for the application on 26, 27, and 30 of October.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful interception of communication.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said all parties agreed that the matter needed to be moved from the Bishop Lavis court.

“Security issues were raised over the court and the NPA was tasked with organising an alternative venue,” Ntabazalila said.

