Carter and McCaw head nominees for World Rugby's Player of the Decade

Both players, who took New Zealand to World Cup glory in 2011 and 2015, are three-time winners of the World Player of the Year Award.

PARIS - Double World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw and fellow All Black Dan Carter head the list of nominees for World Rugby's Player of the Decade which was published on Thursday.

They have been joined on the list by the other winners between 2010 and 2019 - three other All Blacks in Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett, Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton, Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit and former France captain Thierry Dusautoir.

Similarly, the Women’s Player of the Year winners since 2010, from Black Fern Carla Hohepa to England's 2019 recipient Emily Scarratt, have been nominated for the Women’s Player of the Decade award.

The vote is open to the public and will close on October 25. There are also awards Try of the Decade and Sevens Player of the Decade.

