Angelo Agrizzi denied bail after failing to disclose offshore investments

On Wednesday, the court heard how Agrizzi should be released from prison after he was charged with corruption and bribery.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite citing serious medical conditions and his lack of travel documents as some of the reasons why he should be granted bail, the application by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been dismissed by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday, the court heard how Agrizzi should be released from prison after he was charged with corruption and bribery.

However, the magistrate agreed with the State’s argument that he was a flight risk given that several financial transactions to offshore accounts were recorded between 2018 and early last year, just a few days before Agrizzi took the stand at the state capture commission.

Deposits of up to R24 million were made into offshore investment accounts and undeclared in his affidavit before the court, as well as the acquisition of property and a luxury vehicle in Italy.

These were just some of the considerations that Magistrate Phillip Venter made before deciding to dismiss Agrizzi’s bail application.

“I’m satisfied that Mr Agrizzi has the financial means to set up and sustain a comfortable lifestyle. From what is before me, it appears it may be Italy,” Venter said.

Agrizzi is accused of corruption and bribery relating to money paid by Bosasa to former ANC Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith, amounting to R800,000.

His lawyers argued that he had nothing to do with the case as he was acting as a middleman for the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Meanwhile, Smith’s matter was postponed to 3 December for the start of the hearing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.