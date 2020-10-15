ANC Mpumalanga member accused of raping his twin daughters granted bail

The politician could not be named to protect the girls’ identities. He appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) member and former MEC in Mpumalanga accused of raping his eight-year-old twin daughters on Wednesday was granted R20,000 bail.

The accused was arrested in September and the children were moved to a place of safety.

