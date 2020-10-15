AA predicts another fuel price decrease in Nov, small increase for paraffin

The association is forecasting petrol drop of between 14 and 17 cents a litre with diesel set to fall by approximately 20 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting another petrol price decrease for next month, with a small increase for illuminating paraffin.

The association is forecasting a petrol drop of between 14 and 17 cents a litre, with diesel set to fall by approximately 20 cents a litre.

Although, illuminating paraffin is expected to be 5 cents more expensive per litre.

The AA’s Layton Beard said: “After a large spike in the daily exchange rate in the second half of September, the rand has returned to its current level of around R16.55 to the US dollar. And despite some fluctuations in international oil prices the basic fuel prices are trending downwards and we hope these trends consolidate towards month-end.”

