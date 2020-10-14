Zondo hears startling evidence regarding Transnet paying Gama’s legal costs

This is after he lost an unfair dismissal case against the state-owned enterprise with the board also deciding to reach a settlement with Gama against the advice of its legal team.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard more startling evidence regarding Transnet paying legal costs for former chief executive Siyabonga Gama.

This is after he lost an unfair dismissal case against the state-owned enterprise, with the board also deciding to reach a settlement with Gama against the advice of its legal team.

Former legal head Siyabulela Mapoma has concluded his evidence at the state capture commission.

"The fact that you're saying Transnet has a very good case, but she knows that Transnet is seeking to settle or some people within Transnet are saying let’s settle, so, she's saying 'why then are we settling?' Then the chairperson says: 'We don't know,'” Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said.

Another board chairperson found wanting, Mafika Mkhwanazi was trusted to protect Transnet interests yet under his watch the SOE decided to pay a settlement with Gama even though the legal team believed it could win its case against him.

"I went into that meeting, chair, with information that the board had already taken this decision," Mapoma explained.

Zondo said: "It goes to the earlier question that Mr Myburg posed earlier, namely where he was reading that Transnet has a very good case, that's why we postponed to pursue a settlement... the two don’t go together.”

Mapoma has concluded his evidence and the commission will hear testimony from Bowman Gilfillan director, Christopher Todd, on Thursday.

