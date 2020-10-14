Winde, Fritz welcome redeployment of LEAP officers to crime-hit areas in CT

On Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde and the Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited Delft which is one of the areas benefitting from the deployment of 70 Law Enforcement Advance Plan officers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has on Wednesday welcomed the redeployment of a group of law enforcement officers to five areas plagued by crime.

On Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde and the Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited Delft which is one of the areas benefitting from the deployment of 70 Law Enforcement Advance Plan (LEAP) officers.

LEAP officers will also patrol Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis, and Hanover Park.

Wind said: “The best thing ever in the world is when you walk around and you just chat to citizens looking over their walls and you see their faces light up when they see law enforcement on the ground to make their areas extra safe.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.