State capture commission hearing testimony from former Transnet head of legal

The commission says Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma was involved in processes that included disciplinary hearings and the controversial reinstatement of former CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma during the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the Union Buildings on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma during the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the Union Buildings on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is on Wednesday hearing testimony from former Transnet head of legal, Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma.

The commission says Mapoma was involved in processes that included disciplinary hearings and the controversial reinstatement of former CEO Siyabonga Gama from 2011.

A former driver and bodyguard who testified anonymously said he would drive Gama visited the Gupta residence where he would collect briefcases full of cash

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo detailed how then Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan told former president Jacob Zuma that the board thought Gama was not ready to be CEO and that he might face a disciplinary hearing, but Zuma said he wanted Gama and no one else.

“According to Ms Hogan, Mr Zuma said that the then position would have to wait and not be filled until those processes relating to Mr Gama had been completed."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

