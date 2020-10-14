20°C / 22°C
South Africa breaches 18,000 COVID-19 death toll

According to the Department of Health, 1,178 new infections were diagnosed over the past 24-hour cycle.

FILE: A crew of a private ambulance service in Port Elizabeth wear personal protective equipment on 11 July 2020 ahead of checking on a patient affected by COVID-19 coronavirus at her home. Picture: AFP.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 165 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 18,028.

According to the department, 1,178 new infections were diagnosed over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 694,537.

The recovery rate remains at 90% with 625,574 people having recuperated so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

