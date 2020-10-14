South Africa breaches 18,000 COVID-19 death toll

According to the Department of Health, 1,178 new infections were diagnosed over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 165 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 18,028.

According to the department, 1,178 new infections were diagnosed over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 694,537.

The recovery rate remains at 90% with 625,574 people having recuperated so far.

